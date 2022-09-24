Men’s Golf ready for SIUE’s Derek Dolenc Invitational

This Week

The Southern Illinois men’s golf team will compete in its third tournament of the fall season for a Monday-Tuesday battle when they travel to Madison, Illinois, for the SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational, Hosted by SIU Edwardsville.

Last Time Out

The Salukis took 4th place at the Wildcat Invitational with a team score of 874 (+10). SIU was led by Tom Cleaton and Hugo Archer who both finished in a 4-way-tie for 13th place with a score of 217 (+1).

Salukis Lineup

The Salukis lineup will consist of sophomores Braden Hoisington sophomore Carsen Silliman senior Tom Cleaton senior Andrew Thornton and junior Hugo Archer . Playing as individuals will be freshman Blake Skornia senior Markus Wilhelmsen and junior Justin Wingerter .

Hear from the Head Coach Justin Fetcho

“We are ready to get out and compete again. We’ve had a chance to work on some of our areas of improvement in the last several days and I’m excited with what I have been seeing from this group. If we can stay committed to our process and remain disciplined for this entire tournament, then I expect it to be a great event for us.”

The Course

Gateway National offers St. Louis Golfers the rare opportunity to return to the rich traditions of the game. Rolling links, separated by gentle mounds, meander through lush, green pasturelands. Tall grasses, lakes, wood-tie bunkers, and occasional Giant Cottonwoods complete the landscape. In view of the Magnificent Gateway Arch, you will cross occasional stone bridges, glide on raised boardwalks through quiet wetlands, and enjoy playing on the only public St. Louis golf course with bentgrass fairways within hundreds of miles. The course is a par 71 with a total distance of 7,016 feet.

Participating Teams

The field of 15 teams features SIU Edwardsville hosting Bradley, Idaho, Green Bay, New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana, Weber State, Missouri State, Nebraska Omaha, Southern Illinois, Samford, Murray State, and Eastern Illinois

Tournament Schedule

The 54-hole tournament opens with two rounds on Monday starting at 8:30 am and the final round on Tuesday at 8:30 am.

Stay Social

