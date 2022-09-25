Men’s Golf Readies for SEC Match Play

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri men’s golf team gears up for the SEC Match Play Championships, Sept. 25-27 in Vestavia, Ala. at Old Overton Club.

When: Sept. 25-27

Where: Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Course: Old Overtone Club

LIVE SCORING

THE FIELD

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Kentucky, Mizzou, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

THE MIZZOU LINEUP

Jack Lundin Charlie Crockett Alfons Bondesson Tommy Boone Antonio Safa

INSIDE THE LINEUP

Jack Lundin :

Lundin fired an impressive even-par 72 in the first round, followed by a 3-over 75 in the second round. Lundin finished with a 1-over 71 en route to an event score and place of 2-over 218 to tie for 23rd place. Lundin started the season winning the Turning Stone Invitational with a career-best 13-under 203.

Charlie Crockett :

Crockett recorded an impressive third round at the Rod Myer Invitational. Crockett shot an invitational-best 7-under 65, which ties for the third-best score in program history. The 7-under also marked a career-best. Crockett has recorded under-par in four of the six rounds played.

Alfons Bondesson :

Bondesson carded a 4-over 76 and 1-over 73 on the first day of the Rod Myers Invitational. Bodnesson went on to post a 2-over 74, in the end, to stand at T-59 with a 13-over 229.

Tommy Boone :

In the second tournament of the fall season, Boone finished tied for 43rd. Boone’s performance was highlighted by an even-par 72 during the second round. This season Boone has recorded under-par in two of the six rounds played.

Antonio Safa :

Safa enters the lineup this week for his first start as a Tiger. A member of the Mexican Junior National team, Safa recently represented his country by competing in the World Amateur Championship in the second week of school. His summer was highlighted by Appearances in the US Amateur, Western Amateur, winning the Mexican International Amateur and competing as an Amateur in the PGA Tour Mexican Open.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

For all the latest information on Mizzou Athletics, please visit MUTigers.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Tigers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.