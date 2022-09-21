Men’s Golf Q&A: Derek Hitchner

Derek Hitchner is a Graduate student from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who competes for the Pepperdine men’s golf team. Now beginning his fifth year with the Waves, he has a scoring average of 71.81, which comes in at number eight on the all-time list for Pepperdine golfers. This summer, he made a run to the semifinals of the US Amateur. Coming back for another year, he hopes to win another national championship before he leaves:

Q: Why did you come back for your fifth year here at Pepperdine?

A: I returned to Pepperdine for a few reasons. Primarily, Pepperdine has been so valuable from a golf development standpoint. The coaches, courses and tournaments are all very helpful to help improve my game. Additionally, a new initiative called the PGA Tour University program was recently implemented, which functions as a springboard for Collegiate players entering the professional golf world. Playing another year here helps my chances for this program.

Q: How do you feel about the new team this year?

A: The new team is great. The dynamic is Noticeably different from what we’ve had in past years just given how many new faces there are. We have a lot of hard workers and a collective environment created that will help make everyone better. I’ve loved getting to know the new guys on the team and can’t wait for the remainder of the season.

Q: What made your time at Pepperdine so special?

A: Pepperdine has simply been everything I looked for in a school – especially with my golf game. The program has helped develop my game and myself in so many ways, and I’ll always be indebted to Pepperdine and Coach Beard for that. Additionally, the school and overall community have both fostered an amazing experience and sense of home. I truly think that Pepperdine is a special place and I am so grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to be here.

Q: Tell us about your US Amateur experience?

A: The US Amateur was incredible. It was such a surreal experience and unforgettable. It was so rewarding to see the work I’ve devoted towards improving materialize on that stage. The course – Ridgewood Country Club – the USGA, and the members there all created an incredible tournament environment. It was truly special to experience that with my family there and Coach Beard caddying.

Q: What made you choose Pepperdine in the first place?

A: I quickly realized that Pepperdine offered the best college opportunity to both develop my game, self, and purpose. I was incredibly fortunate to have met Coach Beard at an obscure golf camp in Ireland, and without that experience I almost certainly would not have had the opportunity to go to Pepperdine. We stayed in touch following that camp and as I learned more about Coach and the program, it soon dawned on me that Pepperdine was a uniquely special place and the ideal school to help pursue my golf aspirations.

Q: What made that national championship team so special?

A: The national championship team was special for a plethora of reasons, but I think first and foremost on that list would be the relentless competitiveness of that team. That competitive spirit cultivated an environment that drove each player to the best of their abilities, and each guy fundamentally helped make each other better. I am so appreciative of the fact that I could experience that.

Q: What is your favorite memory with the team?

A: Given that I wasn’t on-site at Grayhawk when the team won the national Championship in 2021, I think my favorite memory would be making it to the semifinals of the NCAAs in 2022. That was one of the more special experiences of my life . There was an incredible crowd of Pepperdine supporters and fans out in Scottsdale, and it was such an amazing opportunity to represent Pepperdine and the team. It was such a powerful experience in that regard, playing for the school and the teammates around me. I don’t think I’ll ever forget the moment when we advanced through the quarterfinals and celebrated that together on the 8th green at the course.

Q: How has your role on the team changed from freshman year until now?

A: I think you gradually build towards an expanding leadership role as the years progress. I’d like to think that that has been the case for me. I’ve always been less vocal, and while that likely won’t change, it is neat being able to spend time with some younger guys and be there for them in whatever way is necessary. We also have a team of four graduate students and one senior, so it is an older team with several leaders.

Q: What has been your favorite course you have played on?

A: We were fortunate enough to play Augusta as a team last year, and I won’t even begin to attempt to articulate how incredible that experience was. The experience was beyond what words can capture.

Q: What makes this coaching staff different from others you have had in the past?

A: The main difference is that Coach Zambri has replaced Coach Woodruff as the assistant. I love Coach Z; he is an incredible guy and also an incredibly insightful and smart coach. He and Coach Beard both possess an incredible wealth of knowledge with the game of golf. It feels truly special to have a year with both of them. I plan on being as absorbent as possible with the time I have remaining with them!