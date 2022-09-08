Men’s Golf Preview: At Rod Myers Intercollegiate

DURHAM, NC – UNCW Head Coach Daniel Bowden and his Seahawks take the course for the first time this fall when they tee off at the Rod Myers Intercollegiate on Friday at the Duke University golf Club.

The Seahawks return three starters from last season and all three are in the season-opening lineup.

Walker Isley , a junior, was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honoree last season and closed out his sophomore campaign with four top-five finishes in the spring season. Isley advanced to the round of 32 at the US Amateur in Paramus, NJ, in late August.

Juniors Patrick Sparks and Sander Akeren round out the returning players from last year.

Freshman Gray Mitchum and Rune Bøkeid will make their Collegiate debuts as part of the Seahawk lineup.

Kenny Walter a red-shirt sophomore, will make his UNCW debut as an individual.

The course plays to a par of 72 and measures 7,154 yards.

Joining UNCW this weekend are Alabama, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Liberty, Loyola (Md.), Missouri, North Florida, Penn State, Princeton, UNCG and Virginia Tech.