Men’s Golf Prepared For Third Fall Tournament

– Eastern Kentucky men’s golf heads to Tennessee for the third week in the Fall Slate to compete in the Grover Page Classic Hosted by UT-Martin on September 19-20.

EKU will compete in rounds one and two on Monday, the team will then look to improve from ninth and 10th place finishes to start the season in the third round on Tuesday.

Through the first two weekends, EKU has had three different student-athletes atop the team scorecards, Justin Begley finished T15 at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational in Muncie, Ind., Reese Sexton and Francesco Guarneri shared a T29 placement in the Golfweek Fall Challenge in Pawleys Island, SC

EKU submitted the same lineup for the first two weekends, however, head coach Justin Tereshko entered junior Pablo Carrascosa into the field for the Grover Page Classic.

The Colonels are slated to tee off at 7:15 am ET and will be featured in pairings with ASUN foe Austin Peay and SIU Edwardsville. Live stats will be available throughout the duration of the event on Golfstat.com.