Men’s Golf Posts Strong Finish at Dartmouth Invitational
Colin McCaigue fired a 70 on Sunday, highlighted by five birdies.
The Middlebury men’s golf team finished in a tie for sixth place at the highly competitive Dartmouth Invitational. The Panthers improved their score by 20 strokes during Sunday’s second round, concluding with a two-day tally of 618 (319-299). In a field consisting of eight Division I teams along with the Panthers, Siena College won the event with a total of 581, followed by Seton Hall University in second (592) and Dartmouth’s ‘B’ team (593).
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
- Location: Montcalm Golf Club (Enfield, NH)
- Par: 72
- Yards: 6,829
- Teams Competing: Nine
- Place: Tied for sixth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sean McGarrity led the Panthers, tying for sixth place with a score of one-over par 145 (73-72). He had birdies on three holes during both rounds this weekend, including two on the par-four eighth hole.
- Colin McCaigue fired a 149 (79-70) to finish in a tie for 13th place. He shot a two-under 70 on Sunday to lead the team, highlighted by five birdies, with three of those coming on the front nine.
- Hogan Beazley tied for 29th place, posting identical rounds of 78 each of the two days. Beazley eagled the par-five 11th hole on Saturday and had three birdies, while he tallied two birdies during Sunday’s back nine.
- Panthers Phin Choukas (89-79) and Paul Fine-Lease (90-80) rounded out the scorers, finishing in a tie for 57th and 59th, respectively.
- Competing as an individual, Anthony King provided a highlight with an eagle on the par-four 10th hole during the opening round.