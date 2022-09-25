Men’s Golf Posts Strong Finish at Dartmouth Invitational

Colin McCaigue fired a 70 on Sunday, highlighted by five birdies.

The Middlebury men’s golf team finished in a tie for sixth place at the highly competitive Dartmouth Invitational. The Panthers improved their score by 20 strokes during Sunday’s second round, concluding with a two-day tally of 618 (319-299). In a field consisting of eight Division I teams along with the Panthers, Siena College won the event with a total of 581, followed by Seton Hall University in second (592) and Dartmouth’s ‘B’ team (593).

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Location: Montcalm Golf Club (Enfield, NH)

Montcalm Golf Club (Enfield, NH) Par: 72

72 Yards: 6,829

6,829 Teams Competing: Nine

Nine Place: Tied for sixth

HIGHLIGHTS