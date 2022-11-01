Men’s Golf Posts Best Score At Ka’anapali Classic

LAHAINA, Maui – The University of Hawai’i men’s golf team concluded the Kā’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational with a program-best 858 total following Sunday’s final round at the Royal Kā’anapali Course.

The Rainbow Warriors concluded with a 285 to finish at 6-over par for the tournament and a tie for 15th place. UH’s previous best score at Kā’anapali was 869 in 2015.

Eleventh-ranked Oklahoma easily out-distanced the 20-team field at 811 with a blistering 9-under 265 on Sunday. Clemson was runner-up at 823 while Liberty (826) took third. Individually, Clemson’s Andrew Swanson captured medalist honors at 18-under par 195, two strokes better than North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik.

Sophomore Atsuya Oishi was UH’s top finisher with a 1-under 212 total. The Japan native posted his second straight 72 to close out the tournament and tie for 40th place. Sac State transfer Blaze Akana posted the best round of the day for the Warriors with a 2-under 69 to finish at even par 213 and a tie for 53rd place.

Also competing for UH were Josh Hayashida (71=218, t-83rd), Tyler Ogawa (73=218, t-83rd), and Remington Hirano (75=219, 89th).

Four other Warriors are competing as individuals – sophomore Isaiah Kanno (72=215, t-67th), sophomore Pierce Braun (73=221, t-96th), freshman James Whitworth (70=222, t-100th), and sophomore Garrett Takeuchi (78=229, t-116th).

The tournament closed out the fall season for the Warriors. UH will open the spring season with the Amer Ari Invitational, which it co-hosts with UH-Hilo, Feb. 8-10 at the Hāpuna Golf Course in Waimea, Hawai’i.

