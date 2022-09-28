Men’s Golf Places Third at Folds of Honor Collegiate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 14 Florida State Men’s Golf Team finished in third place at the Folds of Honor Collegiate after shooting 6-over par on Wednesday, totaling 10-over for the entirety of the tournament.

Only one team shot under par at the top 100 ranked course in the United States, American Dunes Golf Club, as Illinois took home the team Champion title at 10-under par, followed by Arizona at 5-over. Jonathan Yaun from Liberty University was the individual Champion at 5-under after winning on the second playoff hole.

Redshirt Junior Cole Anderson kept with his consistency from the start, firing another 1-under par 71 to place him tied for eighth with a 2-under total. Anderson’s low round included a spotless front-nine with two birdies – a birdie on hole No. 6 for the second day in a row.

Anderson had the most pars (40) out of the entire 90-player field and led the Seminoles in par-3 scoring average (2.92, -1) and par-4 scoring average (4.03, +1). The phenomenal play marks his sixth top-ten finish as a Seminole, with three being from this fall season alone.

Junior Brett Roberts placed tenth in the Folds of Honor Collegiate, carding a 6-over par 78 in the final round. Although the former leader of the tournament wanted to score low, he was still the tournament leader in par-5 scoring, averaging an Immaculate 4.33, 8-under for three days. This was Roberts’ ninth top-ten finish as a Seminole.

Freshman Luke Clanton bounced back on the final day in Grand Haven, Mich., shooting a 1-over par 73 to close out his third tournament as a Seminole. Clanton secured four birdies for the day, capturing two on the front-nine and two on the back.

They led the Seminoles and neared the top of the Leaderboard in birdies, totaling 13 for the tournament. Clanton’s 5-over par total placed him tied for 22nd, which was close to his best finish so far.

Sophomore Michael Mays proved to show his resilience as he carded his best performance of the tournament in the final round with a 1-over par 73. His round consisted of two birdies, which included shooting a bogey-free 1-under par on the front -nine. He placed 40th in his second tournament of the year for the Seminoles.

Junior Gray Albright shot a 5-over par 77 on the last day of the Folds of Honor Collegiate, totaling 12-over for the tournament, which placed him tied for 42nd. He ended his first tournament appearance of the year strong with a birdie on No. 18.

Florida State will travel next to Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Last year’s performance at the tournament was memorable with three out of five Seminoles securing a top-eight finish. The annual Collegiate golf tournament is Oct. 10-12 will consist of 54 holes of stroke play, followed by a final day of match play based on stroke-play team finish.