Men’s Golf Places Sixth at Quail Valley Championship

Vero Beach, Fla. – Two Tigers finished in the top 10 as individuals as the Missouri men’s golf team placed sixth overall of 16 teams at the 2022 Quail Valley Collegiate Championship.

Overall, Mizzou recorded a team total of 832 (-32) during the three rounds. It marks the team’s lowest score of the season and is the sixth-best total in school history during a 54-hole tournament. In a competitive field that featured six top-50 schools, the Tigers placed ahead of 10 schools, including both No. 29 Notre Dame and No. 49 Indiana.

Freshman Antonio Safa led the Tigers with his second-consecutive top-five finish, carding the third-lowest round of the day with a six-under 66. Overall, the rookie finished with a 13-under 203 to place fifth overall – rising four spots from his 36-hole position. Safa’s 203 total (69-68-66) is tied for the lowest tournament score by a Tiger this season and the 11th-best in the program’s record book.

Junior Jack Lundin joined Safa in the top 10 as Missouri was one of just two schools to have multiple top-10 finishers on the day, joining team Champion and No. 42 North Florida. Lundin carded a final-round 71 to finish ninth overall with a nine-under 207 during the 54-hole tournament.

Junior Charlie Crockett and Graduate DJ Springer rounded out the scoring for MU on Tuesday, posting scores of 72 and 73, respectively.

The event marked the final tournament of the fall season for the Tigers, with the team returning to action in March.

QUOTABLE

“This is our first time at Quail Valley and the inexperience showed today as the wind switched and we didn’t make appropriate adjustments as a team. We finished strong to beat a few extra teams, which is important for the remainder of the season. ” Coach Mark Hankins on the team’s performance

“Everything was working well this week. My putting was at its best these past couple of rounds and it allowed me to save a lot of pars.” Antonio Safa is his performance this week

“Antonio’s approach and play was solid all week. Two top-five individual finishes in consecutive tournaments is impressive.” Coach Mark Hankins is Antonio Safa’s performance

“It was a good tournament as both a team and as an individual. I didn’t necessarily play my best but I stayed patient and was able to get a top-10 finish out of it.” Jack Lundin on the tournament

“I’m really proud of myself. I’ve been working hard this fall and the results are showing that.” Antonio Safa on his freshman fall season

“We didn’t have our best stuff as a team today but we know what we can do better and what we need to work on to rise in the standings.” Jack Lundin on the finish and looking ahead to the spring

TEAM RESULTS

1. North Florida: 275-273-277=825

t2. Liberty: 278-275-275=828

t2. Michigan State: 277-286-265=828

4. Cincinnati: 279-280-271=830

5. Northwestern: 281-281-269=831

6. Missouri: 277-273-282=832

t7. Toledo: 284-279-272=835

t7. Notre Dame: 274-275286=835

9. South Florida: 279-279-282=840

10. Indiana: 281-282-278=841

11. Memphis: 277-287-280=844

t12. Rutgers: 280-282-283=845

t12. Penn State: 282-282-281=845

t14. Maryland: 284-281-288=853

t14. Wisconsin: 290-285-278=853

16. Northern Illinois: 294-281-285=860