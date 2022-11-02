MEN’S GOLF PLACES PROGRAM-BEST SIXTH AT MCDONOUGH CUP

Orlando, Fla. – Sophomore Peter Hatton (Syracuse, NY/Jamesville-DeWitt) tied for ninth place to lead the Le Moyne College men’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the McDonough Cup, Hosted by Rollins College, on Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 7001-yard Rio Pinar Country Club.

The Dolphins posted their best finish in six appearances at the McDonough Cup with their sixth-place finish. They totaled an 880 over the 54 holes, topping their best score at the event by 27 strokes. The Dolphins opened with a 291 to land in fourth place in the 10-team field. They recorded another 291 in the second round, but dipped into fifth place. The ‘Phins closed out the tournament with a 298 on Tuesday.

The host Tars won the team Championship with a 14-under par mark of 850. They opened with a nine-under par 279, followed with an even-par 288 and capped the event with a five-under par 283. Flagler College placed second with a five-over par 869 following rounds of 288, 287 and 294. Embry-Riddle University was one shot back in third after scores of 290, 287 and 293. Rollins’ Warut Wongrungro captured medalist honors with an 11-under par 205 off rounds of eight-under 64, even-par 72 and three-under 69.

Hatton finished in a four-way tie for ninth with an even-par 216. He tallied a one-under par 71 in the first round to land in a four-way tie for fourth place. He remained in a tie for fourth after carding a two-under par 70 in the second round. They turned in a 75 in the final round to dip into the tie for ninth. He tied for third in the field in par-4 scoring at two-under par and was tied for sixth in the 67-member field with 11 birdies.

Junior Tyler Bird (Elma, NY/Iroquois) finished in a three-way tie for 23rd place with a 221. He was in an 11-way tie for 20th place after firing a 74 in the first round. He remained in 20th place, this time with just one other competitor, after posting an even-par 72 in the second round. On Tuesday, they turned in a 75 to land in the tie for 23rd.

Senior Nicholas Bove (Syracuse, NY/West Genesee) was one shot back in a four-way tie for 26th place with a 222. He was part of the 11-way tie for 20th after a 74 in the opening round. He tallied a 75 on Monday afternoon to dip into a six-way tie for 34th. They moved up eight spots on the final day by registering a 73 in the third round.

Sophomore Johnny Gruninger (Syracuse, NY/Manlius Pebble Hill) was another shot back with a 223 to place in a three-way tie for 30th. He was also in the 11-way tie for 20th after the first round with a 74. He followed with another 74 in the second round, including an eagle on his final hole, to move into a seven-way tie for 27th. They closed out the event by posting a 75 in the final round.

Senior Luke (Apalachin, NY/Vestal) placed 51st with a 230. He carded an even-par 72 in the first round to land in a four-way tie for eighth. He registered a 78 in the second round to slide into a seven-way tie for 40th. They posted an 80 in the final round.