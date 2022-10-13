Men’s Golf Places Fourth in Bucknell Invitational

Emmitsburg, Md. (October 12, 2022) – The Mountaineers finished in a stout fourth place in the Bucknell Invitational after shooting a final team score of 873 (+33), only 15 strokes from first. Sophomore Devin Smith was among the Mount’s top performers as he finished tied for sixth with a score of 214 (+4).

Rider finished in first place atop the team leaderboards with a final team score of 858 (+18). Josh Nagy of Robert Morris – PA with a final score of 208 (-2). Jack Urban lifted Rider to first as he finished second with a score of 210, even.

Junior Hank Schaefer tied for tenth with a final score of 216 (+6), while junior Ben Smith finished tied for 36th with a final score of 221 (+11). Sophomore Aaron Sorkin finished tied for 38th with a final score of 222 (+12), while Graduate student Michael Robinson finished 99th with a final score of 254 (+44). Junior Juan Fradera tied for 64th with a final score of 227 (+17), while senior Mitchell Gallo finished tied for 87th with a final score of 237 (+27).

Upcoming

The Mount men’s golf team travels to Ka’anapali, Maui, Hawaii on October 28th to compete in the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course to finish their fall season.