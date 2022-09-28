Men’s Golf Places Fourth At JT Poston Invitational

SAPPHIRE, NC – The Elon University men’s golf team carded a 1-over par 285 to finish alone in fourth place at the JT Poston Invitational on Tuesday. Western Carolina Hosted the 17-team field at the par-71, 7,007-yard Country Club of Sapphire Valley.

“It was a good week for Elon golf. Obviously, we wanted to win but being in the hunt and having legitimate chances to convert down the stretch will pay valuable dividends as the season plays out,” head Coach Don Hill said. “Bronson and Matt played extremely well this week. I was very proud of their patience, especially in the second round when things weren’t going our way. Garrett and Juan continue to improve as their health improves, and by season’s end, I could see this being a very dangerous team. But for now, we’ll get back home and go to work in preparation for our home tournament at Alamance Country Club.”

The Phoenix posted a 54-hole total of 857 to finish the week at 5-over par. Coastal Carolina won the tournament at 1-under par with tournament host Western Carolina finishing in second at 1-over par following a final round 278. Walker Isley of UNCW was the individual champion, as he carded a 4-under par 209 for the tournament .

HIGHLIGHTS

Bronson Myers moved up 15 spots in the individual standings with a final round 68 (-3). Myers made three birdies on the back nine and was bogey-free in his final 12 holes to finish in a tie for third. His 68 was tied for the lowest score in the field on Tuesday and he was one of seven players to finish the tournament under par.

moved up 15 spots in the individual standings with a final round 68 (-3). Myers made three birdies on the back nine and was bogey-free in his final 12 holes to finish in a tie for third. His 68 was tied for the lowest score in the field on Tuesday and he was one of seven players to finish the tournament under par. An eagle on the 14th hole helped Matthew Doyle card a 1-under par final round of 70. Doyle was one of two players this week to make multiple eagles, as the sophomore also eagled the par-4 fifth hole in the second round.

card a 1-under par final round of 70. Doyle was one of two players this week to make multiple eagles, as the sophomore also eagled the par-4 fifth hole in the second round. Garrett Risner shot a 2-over par 73 in the final round to finish tied for 28. He had four birdies on the day and led Elo this week in par-5 scoring (4.44).

shot a 2-over par 73 in the final round to finish tied for 28. He had four birdies on the day and led Elo this week in par-5 scoring (4.44). Juan Callejo Ropero posted a final round 74 to improve on his second-round score by seven strokes.

posted a final round 74 to improve on his second-round score by seven strokes. The Phoenix led the field with three Eagles for the week. Elon also ranked No. 3 in pars (163) and par-4 scoring (4.08) as a team.

UP NEXT

Elon hosts the seventh annual Phoenix Invitational at the Alamance Country Club on Oct. 10-11.

2022 JT Poston Invitational

Sept. 26-27 | Sapphire, NC

1. Coastal Carolina (284-280-287-851) -1

2. Western Carolina (284-291-278-853) +1

3. Chattanooga (288-286-282-856) +4

4. Elon (282-290-285-857) +5

5. UNCW (286-283-292-861) +9

6. Georgia State (299-278-293-870) +18

7. High Point (299-291-284-874) +22

8. Wofford (289-285-301-875) +23

9. James Madison (297-297-283-877) +25

10. Abilene Christian (296-293-290-879) +27

11. Western Kentucky (302-286-292-880) +28

T12. Francis Marion (302-293-289-884) +32

T12. Kennesaw State (289-289-306-884) +32

T12. Appalachian State (300-291-293-884) +32

15. Belmont (296-291-302-889) +37

T16. Morehead State (298-301-303-902) +50

T16. Bellarmine (303-291-308-902) +50

Individual Standings

T3. Bronson Myers (68-76-68-212) -1

8. Matthew Doyle (73-70-70-213) E

T28. Garrett Risner (73-72-73-218) +5

T44. Juan Callejo Ropero (68-81-74-223) +10

T76. Cristian Del Vecchio (79-72-78-229) +16

T83. Timmy Gannon (74-77-80-231) +18

–ELON–