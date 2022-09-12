Men’s Golf Places Fifth, Seventh at Minnesota Classic

RESULTS

MAPLE PALIN, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team Sunday once again fielded two teams at the Minnesota Classic, played at Pioneer Creek Golf Course, and finished in fifth and seventh place. The Gusties A team posted a three-round score of 315-303-295-913 for seventh place, while the Gusties B team carded a 296-301-294-891 for fifth place. Bethel won the competition at 283-283-300-866.

Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) led the first team with a 78-73-74-225, tying for 43rd place. Sam Skaar (Sr., Coleraine) tied for 48th at 80-76-70-226. Skaar had a strong finish by recording an eagle and two birdies in the third round. Chris Gutuza (Fy., Johannesburg, South Africa) tied for 72nd at 74-77-82-233. Khrystjan Petersen (Jr., Faribault) tied for 88th at 83-77-79-239, while Tommy Hinicker (Jr., Edina) took 98th at 85-86-72-243. Teddy Kaste (So., Apple Valley) paced the second team, tying for 12th with consistent scores of 73-72-71-216. Jack Reinardy (So., Andover) tied for 35th at 73-74-75-222.

“Better score in the afternoon round today, more representative of how we can play,” Head Coach Scott Moe said. “It was nice to see Sam battle back with a 70 in the afternoon around. We will improve on having better starts to our rounds and not making bad bogeys out of the gates. Congratulations to Teddy and JR for having great weekends. We look forward to preparing for the St. John’s event next weekend.”

The Gusties compete next weekend at the Saint John’s Invitational.