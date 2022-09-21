Men’s Golf Places 14th at Grover Page Classic

— EKU men’s golf placed 14th in the Grover Page Classic with rounds of 302-307-297 at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tenn.

The team was highlighted by a T35th finish by freshman Justin Begley , who shot a three-round score of 73-75-72 for a total of 220. The Manchester, Ky. native has finished top-40 in all three tournaments the team has played so far, including a T15 placement at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invite.

The Colonels will have a large rest to recover from three-straight weeks of competition before returning to action on Monday, October 10th at the Xavier Invitational which will be played at TPC Rivers Bend in Mainesville, Ohio.

EKU Results

14. Eastern Kentucky | 302, 307, 297 = 906

T35. Justin Begley | 73, 75, 72 = 220

T71. Reese Sexton | 71, 79, 80 = 230

T71. Pablo Carrascosa Vivas | 81, 79, 72 = 232

T74. Gehrig Sexton | 84, 75, 73 = 232

91. Francesco Guarneri | 77, 78, 82 = 237