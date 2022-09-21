Men’s Golf Places 14th at Grover Page Classic
The team was highlighted by a T35th finish by freshman Justin Begley, who shot a three-round score of 73-75-72 for a total of 220. The Manchester, Ky. native has finished top-40 in all three tournaments the team has played so far, including a T15 placement at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invite.
The Colonels will have a large rest to recover from three-straight weeks of competition before returning to action on Monday, October 10th at the Xavier Invitational which will be played at TPC Rivers Bend in Mainesville, Ohio.
EKU Results
14. Eastern Kentucky | 302, 307, 297 = 906
T35. Justin Begley | 73, 75, 72 = 220
T71. Reese Sexton | 71, 79, 80 = 230
T71. Pablo Carrascosa Vivas | 81, 79, 72 = 232
T74. Gehrig Sexton | 84, 75, 73 = 232
91. Francesco Guarneri | 77, 78, 82 = 237
Final Team Results
1. North Alabama, 843
2. Bellarmine, 856
3. UT-Martin, 857
4. Tennessee Tech, 859
5. Morehead State, 862
6. Belmont, 864
7. Murray State, 870
8. New Orleans, 882
9. SIU Edwardsville, 883
10. Central Arkansas, 885
11. Nicholls State, 890
12. Austin Peay, 892
13. Southeastern Louisiana, 893
14. Eastern Kentucky, 906
15. Eastern Illinois, 915
16. Tennessee State, 927