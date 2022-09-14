Men’s Golf Places 10th At Golfweek Fall Challenge
Men’s Golf Places 10th At Golfweek Fall Challenge
With the result, EKU completes their second weekend of competition with 9th and 10th place finishes so far.
As a collective group, the Colonels shot 867 (+3) over the three-day tournament, good for two strokes better than 11th-place ASUN foe Austin Peay and six strokes below 9th-place Temple.
Sophomore Reese Sexton and senior Francesco Guarneri led the way for EKU, both Colonels placed T29th and ended three rounds shooting 215 (-1).
Individually, junior Pablo Carrascosa Vivas entered the tournament and placed T31st with rounds of 69-70-77 for par.
Justin Begleycoming off a top-15 finish the week prior, placed third overall for Eastern Kentucky and T38th in the field with rounds of 75-70-73 for a total of 218 (+2).
Freshman Gehrig Sexton placed 53rd shooting 222 (+6) and senior Matt Jordan placed T69th with 229 (+13).
The Colonels are back in action next in Jackson, Tenn. at the Grover Page Classic Hosted by UT Martin. The two-day event will be played at the Jackson Country Club from Sep. 19-20.
EKU Results
10. Eastern Kentucky |292, 289, 286 = 867
T29. Reese Sexton | 69, 73, 73 = 215
T29. Francesco Guarneri | 72, 74, 69 = 215
T38. Justin Begley | 75, 70, 73 = 218
53. Gehrig Sexton | 76, 75, 71 = 222
T69. Matt Jordan | 77, 72, 80 = 229
Final Team Results
1. Jacksonville State, 836
2. Wright State, 838
3. Presbyterian, 844
T4. Samford, 856
T4. Delaware, 856
T6. Gardner-Webb, 858
T6. Southern Indiana, 858
T6. Tennessee Tech, 858
9. Temple, 861
10. Eastern Kentucky, 867
11. Austin Peay, 869
12. Stephen F. Austin, 878
13. Queens (NC), 887