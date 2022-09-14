Men’s Golf Places 10th At Golfweek Fall Challenge

– Eastern Kentucky men’s golf placed 10th overall at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at the True Blue Golf Course in Pawleys Island, SC on Sunday afternoon.

With the result, EKU completes their second weekend of competition with 9th and 10th place finishes so far.

As a collective group, the Colonels shot 867 (+3) over the three-day tournament, good for two strokes better than 11th-place ASUN foe Austin Peay and six strokes below 9th-place Temple.

Sophomore Reese Sexton and senior Francesco Guarneri led the way for EKU, both Colonels placed T29th and ended three rounds shooting 215 (-1).

Individually, junior Pablo Carrascosa Vivas entered the tournament and placed T31st with rounds of 69-70-77 for par.

Justin Begley coming off a top-15 finish the week prior, placed third overall for Eastern Kentucky and T38th in the field with rounds of 75-70-73 for a total of 218 (+2).

Freshman Gehrig Sexton placed 53rd shooting 222 (+6) and senior Matt Jordan placed T69th with 229 (+13).

The Colonels are back in action next in Jackson, Tenn. at the Grover Page Classic Hosted by UT Martin. The two-day event will be played at the Jackson Country Club from Sep. 19-20.

EKU Results

10. Eastern Kentucky |292, 289, 286 = 867

T29. Reese Sexton | 69, 73, 73 = 215

T29. Francesco Guarneri | 72, 74, 69 = 215

T38. Justin Begley | 75, 70, 73 = 218

53. Gehrig Sexton | 76, 75, 71 = 222

T69. Matt Jordan | 77, 72, 80 = 229

Final Team Results

1. Jacksonville State, 836

2. Wright State, 838

3. Presbyterian, 844

T4. Samford, 856

T4. Delaware, 856

T6. Gardner-Webb, 858

T6. Southern Indiana, 858

T6. Tennessee Tech, 858

9. Temple, 861

10. Eastern Kentucky, 867

11. Austin Peay, 869

12. Stephen F. Austin, 878

13. Queens (NC), 887