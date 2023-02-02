Men’s Golf Picked Sixth in Horizon League Preseason Poll

The Youngstown State men’s golf team was picked sixth in the 2023 Horizon League Golf Preseason Poll after a vote of the league’s head coaches, the league announced on Thursday. The Penguins received a total of 50 points in the poll.

Wright State, the Defending Horizon League champion, received 99 points and nine of a possible 10 first-place votes to be picked as the preseason league favorite. Oakland received one first-place vote and 90 points to be tabbed second while Northern Kentucky came in at third with 75 points. Purdue Fort Wayne received 69 points to be slotted fourth while Cleveland State rounded out the top five with 54 points. Robert Morris was picked seventh with 38 points while Green Bay was eighth with 35 points. IUPUI (30 points) and Detroit Mercy (10 points) were picked ninth and 10th, respectively, in the poll.

The Penguins return a pair of players who were in the lineup when YSU finished as the runner-up at the 2022 Horizon League Golf Championships. Fifth-year senior Bryan Kordupel finished tied for 17th at the league meet last season with a three-round score of 222 (79-71-72). Senior Cole Christman earned a career-best fourth-place finish at the 2022 Horizon League Championships with a three-round 212 (72-69-71) to earn a spot on the Horizon League All-Tournament Team. Christman’s fourth-place finish was the highest by a Penguin at the league meet since 2011, and he became the first Penguin since 2015 to be named to the Horizon League All-Tournament Team.

The 2023 Horizon League Golf Championships will be held on April 23-25 ​​at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.

2023 Horizon League Men’s Golf Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Wright State (9) – 99

2. Oakland (1) – 90

3. Northern Kentucky – 75

4. Purdue Fort Wayne – 69

5. Cleveland State – 54

6. Youngstown State – 50

7. Robert Morris – 38

8. Green Bay – 35

9. IUPUI – 30

10. Detroit Mercy – 10th

Youngstown State will begin its spring season on March 6-7 with the Daytona Beach Spring Invitational Hosted by Eastern Kentucky at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla.

