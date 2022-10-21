Men’s Golf Opens Williams Cup in 10th

WILMINGTON, NC – Charlotte men’s golf got off to a sluggish start on Friday sitting in tenth after round one of The Williams Cup in Wilmington.

WOODRUFF AND OWNBEY LEAD THE WAY

Ben Woodruff led the 49ers with a three-over 75 despite a five-over start after the first nine, starting on the back. Turning to the front, Woodruff knocked down three birdies including back-to-back on the par five sixth and par four seventh to trim down to 75. Ownbey did nearly the same four-over after his opening nine before a birdie on the seventh ended his opening round at 76.

ROUNDING OUT

Conor Gough and Dongjin Park rounded out team scoring in round one with a six-over 78 and seven-over 79 on Friday. Gough made a birdie late on each side, including the finishing hole par fourth ninth, while Park managed his lone birdie on the par three 15th. Caden Baker posted an opening 80 (+8) draining the field’s only eagle of the day on the par four seventh.

TEAM TOTALS

Host North Carolina takes the first overnight lead at one-under par. Louisville followed at five-over, NC State at six-over with Michigan State and UNCW at +10. Charlotte sits +20 after the opening 18 holes.

ROUND 2 SATURDAY

The 49ers will begin round two at 9:20 am starting again on the back nine with live scoring again available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.