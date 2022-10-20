Men’s Golf Opens Williams Cup Friday; Added Perk for Medalist This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte men’s golf finishes off their five-tournament fall slate with The Williams Cup beginning Friday morning at the Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington. In addition to the teams vying for the usual title, the medalist this weekend will receive exemption into the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour event in Raleigh, the UNC Health Championship June 1-4.

“This is another top-quality golf course at Eagle Point,” began the Head Coach Ryan Cabbage . “They Hosted the Wells Fargo PGA tour event there when Quail Hollow Hosted the PGA Championship so it’s obviously a terrific golf course that’ll be a good, fun test for the guys. It’s just the second year that North Carolina has Hosted this event so we’ll need to get some good work in during the practice round to get familiar with the course.”

FIVE TO WILMINGTON

Ben Woodruff , Carson Ownbey , Dongjin Park , Caden Baker and Conor Gough will head to Wilmington to represent the Niners.

FALL TO THIS POINT

Charlotte’s fall leader through 12 rounds is Park with a 71.75 stroke average over the four tournaments. Ownbey and Woodruff are right behind both tied at 72.67. Woodruff leads the Squad with six of those 12 rounds under par followed by Park with five and Ownbey with four.

CABBAGE’S FINAL THOUGHTS

“I think the big thing for us is wrapping up the fall season on a positive note with a good week and building some good positive momentum as we go into the offseason working toward the spring. As I said before the event in Tennessee last week, I think it’s just a matter of time until this team takes that next step forward and we perform at a level that we all know we’re capable of. We get one more shot to do that this week in Wilmington so we need to take advantage of the good opportunity in front of us.”

FRIDAY START

Charlotte begins at 8:30 am on Friday morning paired with UNCW and Louisville going off the back nine. Live scoring will be available all weekend at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.

WILLIAMS CUP DETAILS

Course: Eagle Point Golf Club

Location: Wilmington, NC

Dates: October 21-23, 2022

Layout/Par: 7.364/72

Format: 18 each day

Field (10): Charlotte, North Carolina, Houston, Indiana, Iowa, Kent State, Louisville, Michigan State, NC State, UNCW