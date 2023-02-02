Men’s Golf Opens Spring Season at Big Ten Match Play This Weekend

2023 BIG TEN MATCH PLAY Dates Friday-Saturday Feb. 3-4 Location Hammock Beach Ocean Course | Palm Coast, Fla. | Par 72, 6,981 Yards Scoring Live Scoring Field Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers Match Play Bracket Bracket Competing Nittany Lions Jake Griffin , Patrick Sheehan , James Allen , Morgan Lofland , Jimmy Meyers and To Jud Lang

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men’s golf team, led by 31st-year head coach Greg Nye opens the spring portion of its season Friday and Saturday at the Big Ten Match Play event at Hammock Beach Resort’s Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Fla.

The nine competing teams have been drawn into a single-elimination bracket. Each team match will consist of six individual matches. The No. 7 Seeded Nittany Lions open action with an 8 am shotgun start against No. 8 seed Michigan Friday morning. The Winner of the Penn State-Michigan match will then take on No. 2 seed Michigan State Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, the 8 am morning session features the championship, semifinals, and consolation semifinals, while Saturday afternoon concludes with the championship, third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches.

The Nittany Lions will be represented by Jake Griffin , Patrick Sheehan , James Allen , Morgan Lofland , Jimmy Meyers and To Jud Lang . Sheehan and Griffin led Penn State throughout the fall season with 72.30 and 72.97 stroke averages, respectively. Griffin collected two top-10 finishes and one top-five finish during the fall slate, while Sheehan also earned one top-10 finish.

Live scoring of Big Ten Match Play will be available throughout the event on GolfStat.