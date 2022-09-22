Men’s Golf Opens Season At William H. Tucker Intercollegiate

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s golf team opens the 2022-23 season with the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, NM

The tournament is hosted by New Mexico and includes a 19-team field. Other competing teams include BYU, Colorado, Denver, Loyola Marymount, Nebraska, New Mexico State, North Texas, Northern Illinois, San Francisco, San Diego, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah Tech, UTEP, UTSA and Wyoming.

Participants will play 36-holes on Friday and 18 on Saturday with a 7:30 am MT shotgun start each day. The par-72 course plays at 7,546 yards.

Longtime PGA Tour Veteran Scott Simpson begins his second season as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors. The team returns six letterwinners from last season and welcomes four newcomers including transfers Blaze Akana (Sacramento State) and Remington Hirano (San Diego).

Akana and Hirano will be making their UH debuts this week along with newcomers Josh Hayashida and James Whitworth . Sophomore Atsuya Oishi is the Lone returnee making the trip. The Hiroshima, Japan native competed in seven tournaments last season and finished second on the team with a 75.1 scoring average.

UH has been a regular participant in the Tucker Intercollegiate competing 21 times since 1976. Hawai’i’s last appearance was in 2008 and its best finish was a tie for fifth place in 2000.

Tournament #1

What: William H. Tucker Intercollegiate

Dates: Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24

Course: UNM Championship Course

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Format: Two-days; 36 holes on Friday, 18 holes on Saturday; 5-count-4

Host: New Mexico

Field (19 teams): BYU, Colorado, Denver, Hawai’i, Loyola Marymount, Nebraska, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Texas, Northern Illinois, San Francisco, San Diego, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah Tech, UTEP, UTSA, Wyoming.

Live Scoring: www.golfstat.com

