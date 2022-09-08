Men’s Golf Opens Season at Rod Myers Invitational Friday-Saturday

2022 ROD MYERS INVITATIONAL Dates Friday-Saturday, Sept. 9-10 Location Duke University Golf Club | Durham, NC | Par 72, 7,154 yards Live Scoring Team Leaderboard | Individual Leaderboard Field Alabama, Charlotte, Duke (host), East Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Liberty, Loyola (Md.), Missouri, North Florida, Penn State, Princeton, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington, Virginia Tech Competing Nittany Lions Patrick Sheehan , Jake Griffin , Morgan Lofland , James Allen , Jimmy Meyers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men’s golf team, under the direction of the 31st-year head coach Greg Nye is set to begin the 2022-23 season Friday and Saturday when the Nittany Lions kick off the fall slate at Duke’s Rod Myers Invitational.

Shotgun starts will begin at 9:15 am Friday for the opening day’s 36 holes, while the final 18 holes will be played Saturday with tee times beginning at 7:35 am on the Duke University Golf Club’s par-72, 7,154-yard course.

Penn State’s lineup for the season-opening event features five experienced Nittany Lions. Patrick Sheehan makes his senior season debut after putting together a standout junior campaign in which he led the Nittany Lions with a 70.94 stroke average, qualified for NCAA Regionals as an individual, earned All-Northeast Region and second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Sophomores Jake Griffin and Morgan Lofland are set to compete this weekend after each putting together strong freshman campaigns a season ago. Griffin turned in the best finish by a freshman in the 2022 Big Ten Championships field, while Lofland secured three top-10 finishes in his debut collegiate season.

Junior James Allen and senior Jimmy Meyers round out Penn State’s Rod Myers lineup. Allen finished third on the team a season ago with a 73.48 stroke average, while Meyers collected All-Northeast Region honors as a mainstay in Penn State’s lineup during the 2021-22 slate.

The Rod Myers Invitational is named for the longtime Duke men’s golf coach who lost his battle with leukemia in 2007. The Nittany Lions are competing in the event for the sixth time in the last seven years. Penn State won the event in the fall of 2018.

Nye and Sheehan recently caught up with GoPSUSports to preview the 2022-23 season:

Head Coach Greg Nye

Senior Patrick Sheehan



Live stats and results from the Rod Myers Invitational will be available on GolfStat. A recap of each day’s round and results will be available on GoPSUsports.com.