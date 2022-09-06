Men’s Golf opens season at loaded Frederica Cup

Well. 6 Texas Tech men’s golf heads to Saint Simons Island for the season opening Frederica Cup Hosted by Vanderbilt University, beginning Wednesday. Tech’s number six ranking is the second highest in school history behind the 2019-20 team that climbed as high as No. 3 in the country.

The Red Raiders tee off for the opening round at 6:30 am (CT). Wednesday’s second round will follow at 12:30 pm (CT) with the third and final round scheduled for Thursday morning.

This week’s loaded eight-team field includes three top-10 programs (Vanderbilt, Tech and Oklahoma) and five programs that were ranked inside the Golfweek Preseason rankings that dropped Monday.

Looking to build off the program’s third NCAA Quarterfinals appearance in school history, Tech boasts one of its strongest teams in program history, backed by the return of Ben Hogan Award Winner Ludvig Aberg sophomore Calum Scott and PING Honorable Mention All-America selection Baard Skogan.

THE COURSE:

The Frederica Golf Club — Par 72, 7309 yards

THE FORMAT:

54 holes (36 Wednesday, 18 Thursday)

THE FIELD (2022-23 Preseason Golfweek Rankings):

Arkansas (15)

Georgia (19)

Ohio State(NR)

Oklahoma (9)

Mississippi State (NR)

TCU (NR)

Texas Tech (6)

Vanderbilt (1)

THE LINEUP:

1) Ludvig Aberg

2) Calum Scott

3) Jack Wall

4) Tyran Snyders

5) Ethan Davidson

6) JP Roller

RED RAIDER STORYLINES:

THREE NEWBEE’S MAKE THE CUT:

• Three Red Raiders will make their debuts on Wednesday, as transfers Ethan Davidson (Sacramento State), Tyran Snyders (Memphis) and Jack Wall (South Carolina) have all cracked the first lineup of the season.

• A three-time All-Big Sky selection and the 2021-22 Big Sky Player of the Year, Davidson joined the Red Raiders after an extremely successful career at Sacramento State.

• While playing for the Hornets, Davidson fired 17 rounds in the 60s, including nine rounds in such rounds in 2021-22.

• Davidson leaves the Golden State with the second lowest scoring average (72.8) in school history, and the second-most top-five (7) finishes in Sac State history.

• Tech’s second transfer, Snyders, arrives in Lubbock following two seasons at Memphis.

• Throughout his time with the Tigers, Snyders tallied four top-10s and eight top-20 finishes.

• In 2021-22, he made his biggest impact, starting all nine tournaments, including the Steelwood Collegiate where he fired back-to-back rounds of 68 and 65 to finish tied for third place.

• An All-AAC selection, Snyders finished tied for 16th at the 2021-22 AAC Championship, firing a final round score of 69 to finish below par.

• The third and final transfer, Wall, transferred to Tech after a successful career at South Carolina.

• In 2021-22, Wall had the best season of his career, as the New Jersey native played in nine events, tallying a scoring average of 70.4.

• A 2022 PING All-Southeast Region selection, Wall recorded three top five finishes in 2021-22 and finished inside the top-10 four different times.

• In 2020-21, Wall played in nine of South Carolina’s 10 events, including the 2021-22 Albuquerque NCAA Regional.

LUDVIGS LAST RIDE:

• The No. 2 ranked Collegiate player according to the PGA Tour University Rankings, Aberg is a three-time All-America selection and will look to build upon one of the most decorated careers in Red Raider golf history.

• The first Ben Hogan Award Winner in program history and the 2022 individual medalist at the Big 12 Championships a season ago, Aberg recorded an average score of 70.2 for the season.

• The Swedish born player had 14 rounds of sub-70 golf including a career-high round of 63 at the Cabo Collegiate.

• A two-time winner a season ago, Aberg was one of the most consistent players in the country, as all 37 rounds count towards Tech’s team score. By achieving that feat, Aberg became just the second player in school history to play at least 35 rounds and have a perfect counting scores mark.

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders return to action at the end of September when they travel up to Toledo for the Inverness Intercollegiate Hosted at the Inverness Club. The event begins on Sept. 26 with the first two rounds and concludes on Sept. 27. The 16-team field includes Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and host Toledo.