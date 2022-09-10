Men’s Golf Opens Season at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Sunday

CHOUDRANT, La. – The University of Houston Men’s Golf program opens its fall season Sunday morning when it tees off at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek Country Club and Golf Course.

The Cougars will play 18 holes each day through Tuesday on the 7,105-yard, par-72 course.

A year ago, Houston overcame a slow start in the fall to earn three Top-Three team finishes, including the Border Olympics Championship to open the spring season.

The Cougars also advanced to NCAA Regional play for the 22ndn.d time in school history and the eighth time under Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke .

This weekend’s tournament will be the Houston debut for Assistant Coach Gustavo Morantes . An award-winning student-athlete and Assistant Coach at New Mexico, Morantes joined the Cougars in July.

LIVE SCORING

Fans can follow live scoring at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate by clicking here.

ABOUT the COUGARS

The Dean of current Houston head coaches, Dismuke begins his 14thth season with the Cougars in 2022-23.

For the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, the Cougars will be represented by Seniors Braxton Watkins , Marcus Wochner and Austyn Reily a redshirt freshman Reuben Lindsay and sophomore Wolfgang Glawe . Junior Santiago De La Fuente will compete as an individual.

Competed as a super-senior in 2022-23, Watkins was an All-American Athletic Conference selection a year ago after finishing third on the team with a 72.97 scoring average and tied for second with 15 rounds of par or better.

The Winthrop, Ark., native enjoyed four Top-10 finishes in 2021-22 and tied for sixth at the Aggie Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, late in the spring season.

Wochner earned All-American Athletic Conference honors and finished as the runner-up at The American Championships for the second straight season at his second different school. The Holte, Denmark, native enjoyed both accomplishments as a sophomore at Wichita State in 2020-21.

Wochner finished second among the Cougars with a 72.91 scoring average and tied for second with 15 rounds of par or better, including five in the 60s.

Reily joined Watkins and Wochner on the All-Conference Team after tying for fifth at The American Championships with a score of 7-under 209 at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Fla., a year ago. The Pottsboro, Texas, opened that tournament with scores of 69-67 for his best finish of the season.

Lindsay, Glawe and De La Fuente will make their Houston debuts this weekend. Lindsay sat out and did not compete in any tournament as a freshman at Auburn a year ago.

Glawe competed in a pair of tournaments at Kansas as a freshman in 2021-22, tying for 13th in his Collegiate debut with a score of 2-under 214 at the Minnesota Classic.

De La Fuente was a two-year letterman at Arkansas Tech before joining the Cougars. In his time there, he was a two-time Great American Conference First-Team honoree and helped lead the team to the NCAA Division II national Championship as a freshman in 2020-21.

TEAM FIELD

The Cougars will be part of a 22-team field, which includes LSU, UTSA, SMU, North Texas, Rice, Nicholls, Francis Marion, Southern Miss, Oral Roberts, South Alabama, ULM, Louisiana, Abilene Christian, Troy, Middle Tennessee , Lamar, Kennesaw State, High Point, Central Arkansas, Missouri State and host Louisiana Tech.



PAIRINGS

For Sunday’s First Round, the Cougars will compete in groups with student-athletes from North Texas, Louisiana and Francis Marion, beginning at 9:20 am, off No. 10.

Glawe will start the season for the Cougars at 9:20 am, off No. 10 with Lindsay (9:30 am), Reily (9:40 am), Wochner (9:50 am) and Watkins (10 am) following. De La Fuente begins his day at 9:10 am, off No. 10.

Fans can find complete pairings by clicking here.

UP NEXT

Following the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, the Cougars continue their fall slate when they tee off at the Trinity Forest Invitational on Oct. 2-4 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

From there, the team closes out its fall schedule when it competes at The Williams Cup on Oct. 23-25 ​​at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, NC

