Men’s Golf Opens Season at FDU Fall Invitational

MENDHAM, NJ — The New Jersey City University men’s golf squad kicked off its 2022-23 Fall portion of its season today, Monday, Sept. 19, at the FDU Fall Invitational, Hosted by Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham at the Mendham Golf & Tennis Club.

The tournament was won by Stevens Institute of Technology with an 18-hole team round of 302. The Gothic Knights placed 13th out of the 16 teams that competed. Individually, Gus Vickers of the Ducks shot a two-under par round of 70 to take first place.

For Jersey City, a pair of freshmen led the way as Tim Bock (Glen Gardner, NJ/Voorhees) and Garrett Miller (Port St. Lucie, Fla./St. Lucie West Centennial) each shot rounds of 88, tying for 41st. Junior Taj Piontkowski (Califon, NJ/Voorhees) was just one stroke behind after shooting a round of 89 to tie for 45th. Senior Zachary Ware (Fort Lee, NJ/Fort Lee) tied for 66th, while freshman Walter Pierce (East Orange, NJ/St. Benedict’s Prep) tied for 69th.

Up Next:

The Gothic Knights now take a few days before resuming action this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, for the Oswego Fall Invite, Hosted by Oswego State at the Oswego Country Club.