Men’s Golf Opens Season at Arendsen Invite

ALLENDALE, Mich.—The UIndy men’s golf team kicked off its fall schedule with a trip to Allendale, Mich., for the annual Arendsen Invitational Sunday and Monday. Battling some of the region’s top teams, the Greyhounds finished in eighth place with scores of 308-307-301. The action took place in the par-71 Meadows Golf Course.

A pair of Veterans led the way for the lineup players, with fifth-year Seniors Jacob Nickell and Cam Carroll sharing 31st place at +15. Nickell made a strong push in the third round, climbing 13 spots with a final-round 73.

Senior Kyle Strakis and freshman Drew Rowen both made their lineup debut, with the former tying for 37th and the latter sharing 73rd. They sandwiched junior Bryce Robertson and his 59th-place showing, which was buoyed by a first-round 72.

Three Greyhounds competed as individuals, with freshman Jackson Watkins topping not just the individuals but all of his teammates. In his Collegiate golf debut, the Greenwood, Ind., product finished at +11 and T-18, carding scores of 75-78-71.

UP NEXT

The Greyhounds have another Midwest-heavy annual event on deck, as they’ll travel to the Findlay, Ohio for the Doc Spragg Fall Invitational on Sept. 19-20.