Men’s Golf Opens Round One of Badger Invitational

MADISON, Wisc. – After the postponement of round one of the Badger Invitational due to inclement weather, Ole Miss men’s golf teed off its first round of the fall 2022 season on Monday. The Rebels head to the clubhouse with a team score of 290 (+2) and sit in ninth place.

The weather was still not ideal in golf conditions, but Ole Miss still fought by chipping in 10 birdies and leading the tournament with three Eagles as a team.

“Today certainly wasn’t the start that we wanted,” said head coach Chris Malloy . “We did a very poor job of handling the weather conditions and adversity that every team here was faced with. It was good to get the three freshman’s feet wet on this stage. I look forward to watching how they respond Tomorrow and end this tournament on a positive note.”

Freshman Cameron Tankersley led for Ole Miss by making an impact with a 69 (-3) opening round as a Rebel. Tankersley managed a bogey-free front nine with an additional eagle on the par-5 Hole 2 and a birdie on Hole 9. Tankersley maintained par for 14 holes throughout the day and will head into the final day tied for 8th place.

The Sarut Vongchais follows behind shooting even for the day. Vongchaisit sank back-to-back birdies on Holes 6 and 7 and found an eagle on the par-5 Hole 16 to help him maintain a tie for 24th spot on the leaderboard.

Tom Fischer was the third Rebel to sink an eagle for the team. Fischer managed an even back-nine score to head into the final day at 2-over. Patton Samuels knocked in three birdies throughout the day and will look to day two to come back from a 3-over score.

Hugo Townsend managed a birdie on Holes 2 and 11 but was unable to get into the swing and finished the day at 4-over.

Competing individually for Ole Miss, Kye Meeks rounded out his second and final round at Pleasant View Golf Course tied for 10th place out of the 28-individual competition field. Meeks sank three back-to-back birdies on Holes 11, 12, and 13 with an additional birdie on Hole 18. Meeks went 2-over the day to finish at 9-over overall.

Due to the unfortunate weather conditions, Wisconsin reduced the Badger Invitational to 36 holes. Ole Miss will compete in their final round beginning at 8:00 am CT Tuesday morning.

THE REBELS

T8. Cameron Tankersley : 69 (-3)

T24. The Sarut Vongchais : 72 (E)

T45. Tom Fischer : 74 (+2)

T56. Patton Samuels : 75 (+3)

T62. Hugo Townsend : 76 (+4)

*T10. Kye Meeks : 78-73–151 (+9)

*competing as an individual

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Texas A&M: 279 (-9)

2. Western Carolina: 282 (-6)

3. Illinois State: 283 (-5)

T4. Marquette University: 284 (-4)

T4. South Florida: 284 (-4)

6. Campbell: 286 (-2)

7. Wisconsin: 288 (E)

8. South Carolina: 289 (+1)

9. Ole Miss: 290 (+2)

10. Nebraska: 291 (+3)

11. Cincinnati: 292 (+4)

12. Augusta: 293 (+5)

T13. Purdue: 294 (+6)

T13. Northern Illinois: 294 (+6)

15. UAB: 299 (+11)

16. Maryland: 303 (+15)

17. Western Kentucky: 305 (+17)

18. South Dakota State: 309 (+21)