Men’s Golf Opens October at the Georgia State Invitational

DULUTH, Ga. — App State Men’s Golf has had an eventful week, with Aidan Browning and Sverrir Haraldsson each recording a hole-in-one in a practice round.

Low numbers will be welcomed when the Mountaineers resume competition Monday at the two-day Georgia State Invitational at Berkeley Hills Country Club.

The 54-hole event on the 6,706-yard, par-72 layout starts with 36 holes on Monday and concludes with the final 18 holes on Tuesday. Live results will be available by clicking HERE.

In addition to App State and host Georgia State, the 16-team field includes Austin Peay, Central Michigan, Florida A&M, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Lipscomb, Marshall, Nicholls State, North Alabama, Old Dominion, Southern Illinois, Tennessee Tech, Valdosta State and Wright State.

Via last week’s qualifying, App State will have a five-man lineup of Addison Beam Lukas Jönsson, Herman Huus , Colin Browning and Aidan Browning who Aced the 145-yard 11th hole with a 9-iron during a Sunday practice round at Berkeley Hills.

This is the fourth of five fall events for App State, and Beam has posted a top-10 finish in each of the first three tournaments. Huus has two top-15 finishes, and Jönsson has one top-25 finish.