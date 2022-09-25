Men’s Golf Opens Inverness Intercollegiate Monday with TV Coverage Both Days

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte men’s golf begins their second tournament of the season playing in the Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday in Toledo, Ohio. In a rarity during the season, holes #12 and #18 will be Featured live on YouTube during the opening 36 holes while ESPN+ will carry final round action on Tuesday.

“What a cool event for our guys,” started Head Coach Ryan Cabbage . “To come play Inverness that has Hosted multiple major professional Championships and has two more majors on their schedule in the next few years is fantastic. It’s likely the best golf course we will play all year and that is saying something given the schedule with quality golf courses that we have in front of us. This also may be the strongest field that we will see all year. I’m just super excited to find out where we stack up and see where we are as a team at this time of the season . We’ll need to drive it well this week first and foremost. I think hitting the fairways will be imperative for success at Inverness, but every aspect of the game will be tested. The course will be extremely fair, but it’s going to be a good test for all of these players.”

TEAM TO TOLEDO

The 49ers will send Carson Ownbey , Ben Woodruff , Dongjin Park , Dougie Ergood and Caden Baker to Ohio making up Charlotte’s five-man team.

SOLID START

Charlotte began the 2022-23 season with a third-place finish at the Rod Myers Invitational in Durham led by Ownbey’s tie for third. Ownbey recorded rounds of 67-73-72-212 (-4) to finish two shots ahead of Park who went 74-66-74-214 (-2) who tied for eighth.

TV TIME

Toledo, host of the event, will provide some TV coverage for play at the Inverness Intercollegiate. For Monday’s 36 holes, live coverage of holes #12 and #18 will be provided on YouTube while ESPN+ coverage Tuesday begins at approximately 12:00 pm

INVERNESS CLUB

Founded in 1903, the Inverness Club recently Hosted the 2021 Solheim Cup and the 2009 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship previously hosting four US Opens, two US Senior Opens, two PGA Championships and one US Amateur. Inverness is already scheduled to host the 2027 US Women’s Open and 2029 US Amateur.

TEE TIMES AT INVERNESS

Monday’s 36 holes of action begins with an 8:45 am shotgun start. Charlotte, starting on holes 7-10, will play with Ohio State and ETSU on Monday Tee times starting at 8:30 am will send groups off the front and back Nines at Inverness.

INVERNESS INTERCOLLEGIATE DETAILS

Course: Inverness Club

Location: Toledo, Ohio

Dates: September 26-27, 2022

Layout/Par: 7,302/71

Format: 36 is Monday, 18 is Tuesday

Field (16): Charlotte, ETSU, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, SMU, South Alabama, Texas Tech, Toledo, USC, Virginia, Washington.