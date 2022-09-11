Men’s Golf Opens Fall Season Monday At USF Intercollegiate

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara men’s golf is ready to tee-off the fall portion of their 2022-23 season and will do so with 36 holes of action on Monday in the USF Intercollegiate held at the Olympic Club.

TOURNAMENT INFO

USF Intercollegiate

Monday, Sept. 12 (36 holes) – Tuesday, Sept. 13 (18 holes)

Olympic Club (San Francisco)

Host: USF

Par-71 | 6,921 yards

Tee Times: Monday – 8:30 am, Tuesday – 8:00 am

Live Scoring

NOTES

The Broncos will be playing in their first of four fall events.

The 2022 USF Invitational will be played at Olympic Club Lake Course with 36 holes to be played on Monday and the remaining 18 holes to be played out on Tuesday.

10 teams will take part in this year’s event. In addition to Santa Clara and host-USF, San Diego, Saint Mary’s, Nevada, LMU, Little Rock, BYU, UC Davis and Seattle University will all be in attendance.

Santa Clara’s lineup for the two-day event will be Nolan Forsman, Julien Paltrinieri, Viraj Garewal, Eugenio Bernardi and Calder Overfelt.

This will be the first career action as a member of Santa Clara men’s golf for the Quartet of Paltrinieri, Garewal, Bernardi and Overfelt.

Connect with the Broncos on Social Media

• Athletics: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

• Men’s Golf: Twitter |Instagram | Facebook