Men’s Golf Opens Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte men’s golf heads back to a familiar event beginning the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday in Johnson City. Charlotte finished tied for second in this event last year just six shots behind host ETSU for the team title.

“We’re right back at it this week in Johnson City,” began the Head Coach Ryan Cabbage . “We have a little bit of a change in the lineup this week with Conor Gough back for the first time this season coming off a summer injury. The Blackthorn Club will allow some good scoring opportunities. The weather looks like it’s going to be ideal with minimal winds. It will be important that we play the par five well first and foremost. All of them are reachable if the ball is in the fairway and if we’re able to do that, then the guys can really take advantage of the other opportunities throughout the golf course. If you don’t take advantage, good scores are still out there, but you feel like you’re fighting a little bit of an uphill battle to get there.”

FIVE TO PLAY

Conor Gough , Dongjin Park , Carson Ownbey , Ben Woodruff and Dougie Ergood will be the five Niners playing in Tennessee. Ownbey led the 49ers tying for 16th at the Marquette Intercollegiate last weekend. The 49ers finished seventh in the 15-team field.

CABBAGE’S CLOSING THOUGHTS

“I feel like the pieces to be really good are there, we just have to kind of turn the corner a little bit and start playing the golf we’re capable of playing. Hopefully, that’ll be this week in Johnson City.”

BANK OF TENNESSEE INTERCOLLEGIATE DETAILS

Course: Blackthorn Club

Location: Jonesborough, Tenn.

Dates: October 9-11, 2022

Layout/Par: 7.147/72

Format: 18 each day

Field (15): Charlotte, Augusta, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, ETSU, FGCU, Furman, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Missouri, Middle Tennessee, Toledo, Virginia Tech