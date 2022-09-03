Men’s Golf Opens 2022-23 Season at Island Resort Intercollegiate – UK Athletics

Live Scoring

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky men’s golf team opens its 2022-23 campaign at the Island Resort Intercollegiate at Sage Run Golf Club starting Sunday. The 54-hole event will be played over two days starting in Bark River, Mich.

The Wildcats will utilize a starting lineup of Garrett Wood, Campbell Kremer, Alex Goff, Dhaivat Pandya and Andrew Clark. Kevin Watts, Oakley Gee, Jackson LaLonde, Cooper Parks and Tanner Parks will compete as individuals.

“The Island Collegiate is a perfect way to start the 2022-23 season,” UK head Coach Brian Craig said. “Sage Run is a big boy test of golf that will challenge every aspect of your game. We also get the chance to spend some time with one of our biggest supporters and friends of the program on the way up. And to top it all off, we get to play the entire team, which provides invaluable competitive experience for our guys. It’s a great way to kick off the new season and see how great this team can become.”

This tournament will mark the first of four fall tournaments for the Wildcats. Kentucky also will participate in the Bearcat Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio Sept. 19-20, the SEC Match Play Championship Sept. 25-27 in Birmingham, Ala. and the Hamptons Intercollegiate Oct. 3-4 in East Hampton, NY

NOTEWORTHY

Tournament History: Goff, LaLonde, Kremer, Wood, Cooper Parks and Tanner Parks each competed in the event in 2021. Goff tied for 14th to help the Cats to a fourth-place finish. Michigan State won the 2021 event with Troy Taylor II taking home individual Champion honors.

The Course: Sage Run features a large drumlin, which is a long, sloping ridge. It runs throughout the course in different directions, challenging players to interact and move along the course with it. Each hole has a unique character and feel. The course takes golfers through pine scrub, open and partially wooded areas. It plays at a par-72 at 7,375 yards.

The Field: The field will play a 54-hole event over two days with a 36-hole day Sunday followed by the final round Monday. The 12 participating teams are the Wildcats, host South Dakota State, Michigan, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Bowling Green, Wisconsin-Green Bay, Toledo, Illinois State, Valpo, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Michigan.

Cats Return Seven: The Wildcats return seven players from the 2021-22 roster. Combined, the Returners earned four top-10 finishes, 11 top-20 finishes and three of UK’s five starters from its Southeastern Championship and NCAA Regional Squad will return.

Wood, Goff, Kremer Highlight Returners: Wood, UK’s leader in stroke average, highlights the returning core. They charted a 71.55 average and amassed five top-20 finishes. Goff posted a 71.97 average with four top-20 finishes, while Kremer had a pair of top-20 finishes and totaled a 72.89 stroke average.

Career Par-or-Better Rounds:

Garrett Wood – 39

Alex Goff – 34

Dhaivat Pandya – 20

Campbell Kremer – 14

Cooper Parks – 8

Jackson LaLonde – 2

For the latest on the Kentucky men’s golf team, follow us on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and on the web at UKathletics.com.