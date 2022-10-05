Men’s Golf Moves Up to Finish Second at ECU Ironwood Collegiate Classic

William & Mary men’s golf surged to the top of the Leaderboard on Tuesday afternoon and finished in a share of second at the Ironwood Collegiate Classic.

The Tribe shot the best final-round score at the event, carding a 1-under 287 to jump two spots and earn a runner-up finish. The Tribe’s 54-hole team score of 7-over 871 was the 15th-best mark in school history. W&M opened the tournament with a one-shot lead after firing a first-round 3-over 291 and came back with a 293 (+5) in round 2.

Freshman Charlie Bundy led the way for W&M, earning a share of second at 3-under 213. It was the second-best freshman score in school history. He shot a 4-under 68 during the final round, which was the second-best 18-hole score for a Tribe freshman. He carded one of just seven Eagles for the tournament on Tuesday to go along with six birdies. For the tournament, he led all players in par 5 scoring at 7-under, while ranking third in par 3 scoring at even par and total birdies with 11.

Sophomore Logan Hunter finished 11th with a 1-over 217. He was consistent through the three rounds, carding a 1-over 73 in round 1 followed by matching even-par 72s over the final 36 holes.

Making his first appearance of the fall, senior Trevor Binau fired his best round of the tournament in round 3, carding a 1-under 71 that included four birdies. Overall, he finished 15th at 4-over 220. Binau ranked third among all players in the tournament in par-4 scoring at even par.

Graduate student Matthew Feinstein rounded out a Quartet of top-20 finishers for W&M. He shot a 5-over 221 to earn a share of 16th.

Up Next

The Tribe Returns to action when it heads to the Elon Phoenix Invitational, Oct. 10-11, at the Alamance Country Club in Burlington, NC

Ironwood Collegiate Classic

Team Standings

1. East Carolina +6 | 870 (295-283-292)

T2. William & Mary +7 | 871 (291-293-287)

T2. Gardner-Webb +7| 871 (296-286-289)

4. Delaware +8 | 872 (299-284-289)

5. Temple +13 | 877 (292-297-288)

6. Winthrop +17 | 881 (298-288-295)

7. Longwood +22 | 886 (295-298-293)

T8. Queens +29 | 893 (298-298-297)

T8. Barton +29 | 893 (305-294-294)

10. NC A&T +52 | 916 (308-305-303)

11. UMES +68 | 932 (306-313-313)

12. NC Central +88 | 952 (318-324-310)

Top 5

1. Nick Mayfield (Winthrop) -5 | 211 (72-68-71)

T2. Charlie Bundy (W&M) -3 | 213 (72-73-68)

T2. Conor McGrath (Temple) -3 | 213 (71-71-71)

T2. Philip Bondestad (ECU) – 3 | 213 (70-70-73)

T2. Brendan Dunphy (Longwood) -3 | 213 (70-69-74)



W&M Results