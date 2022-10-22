Men’s Golf Moves Into Second Place

WILMINGTON, NC – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course.

North Carolina enters Sunday’s final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over the Seahawks, who fashioned a three-over-par 291 on a windy day at Eagle Point. NC State is third and followed by Houston and Louisville, who are tied for fourth. UNCW leads the Wolfpack by a stroke for second place.

Drew Sayles of Indiana rose six spots and into the medalist lead on Saturday and is tied with NC State’s Brandon Einstein at two under. David Ford and Dylan Menante, both of North Carolina, are tied for third at one under.

Leading the Seahawks on Saturday was Sparks, who carded a two-under-par round to move from 16th into fifth at even par through two rounds. Mitchum, meanwhile, is tied for sixth overall at one over.

The wind and fast greens contributed to some tough scores in the afternoon as 70 was the lowest score of the day. UNC was the lone school to play even par for the round.

The final round is set for an 8:40 am start with the Seahawks joining North Carolina and NC State on the first tee.

UNCW Lineup

5. Patrick Sparks 74-70=144

T6. Gray Mitchum 73-72=145

T23. Rune Bokeid 78-73=151

T35. Walker Isley 73-82=155

T50. Sander Akeren 84-76=160