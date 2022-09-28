Men’s Golf | Minnesota State Posts Fifth-Place Finish at Watkins Invitational – Minnesota State University

Lake City, Minn. — The Minnesota State’s men’s golf team posted a fifth-place finish at the Watkins Invitational, which was played in Lake City, Minn., the last two days.

The Mavericks combined to shoot 606 on rounds of 311 and 295 over the course of the tournament’s two rounds. Minnesota State also had another team entered at the event with that team posting rounds of 304 and 303 for a total of 607 to place sixth.

There were 15 teams competing at the tournament, which was held at The Jewel golf course.

Minnesota State was led by freshman Max Brud , whose rounds of 75 and 69 gave him a total of 144 and placed him in a tie for first. Brud’s 69 in the second round was the low score of the tournament.

Other Mavericks, their placing and scores included Marcus Belka (t4th, 72-73–145), Ben Laffen (t12. 75-74–149), Jack Klimek (t18th, 77-73–150), Joe Adams (T22, 75-76–151), Ryan Darling (t33rd, 79-78–157), Braden Gudahl (t44th, 79-78–157), Caleb Johnson (t50th, 82-78–160), Joe Bigger (T71st, 81-84–165), and Alex Bradley (t71st, 81-84–165).

Next action for the Mavericks is the Ichabod Invitational at Topeka, Kan., Oct. 3-4.

