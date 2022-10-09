Men’s Golf Looks to Repeat Success at Xavier Invitational

LIVE SCORING

MOREHEAD, Ky. –

Looking to bounce back from their last outing, Morehead State men’s golf heads north where they will take part in the Xavier Invitational.

The Eagles carded rounds of 298-301-303—902 at the JT Poston Invitational last week, where senior Blake Evans paced the team.

In the Xavier Invitational last season, the Eagles finished first in the event, when then a freshman Nolan Piazza led the team with his first career top-15 finish. Piazza will head the lineup where he will look to continue his dominance on par 4s at the event.

Evans once again returns to the lineup in the second slot, while head coach Matthew Martin also employs a lineup of Logan Liles and, making their collegiate debuts, freshman Gavin McKune and redshirt sophomore Kyle Barton .

The two-day, 54-hole tournament tees off from TPC River’s Bend before concluding Tuesday.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Course: TPC River’s Bend (Maineville, Ohio)

Yardage (Par): 7,180 Yards (72)

Teams (15): Austin Peay, Bowling Green State, Butler (Individuals), Eastern Kentucky, DePaul, Morehead State, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Ohio State, Tennessee Tech, Villanova, Western Kentucky, West Virginia, Wright State, Xavier

TOURNAMENT LINEUP