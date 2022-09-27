Men’s Golf Leads JT Poston Invitational after Two Rounds

SAPPHIRE, NC – Coastal Carolina University’s men’s golf team leads the JT Poston Invitational after firing a four-under 564 (284-280) in Monday’s opening two rounds at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley in Sapphire, NC

Tyler Gray (70-68) and Seth Taylor (69-69) are leading the Chants’ efforts as each carded a four-under 138 and are tied for second heading into tomorrow’s final round. Gray’s round included 10 birdies and an eagle in picking up his score. Taylor was not far behind, picking up 10 birdies in the opening two rounds.

Garrett Cooper (72-71) fired a one-over 143 and is tied for 12th, while Trey Crenshaw finished the day’s rounds tied for 23rd after shooting a three-over 145 (73-72).

Owen Kim is tied for 71st after shooting a 10-over 152 (77-75). Connor Newton while playing as an individual, is having a strong outing after scoring a one-over 143 (74-69) and is tied for 12th going into the third round.

Rounding out the top-five after the Chants are UNCW (+1,569) in second followed by Elon in third (+4,572), while Chattanooga (+6,574) and Wofford (+6,574) are tied for fourth.

Host Western Carolina is sixth after carding a seven-over 575, followed by Georgia State (+9, 577), Kennesaw State (+10, 578), Belmont (+19, 587), and Western Kentucky (+20, 588) .

Rounding out the field are Abilene Christian (+21,589), High Point (+22,590), Appalachian State (+23,591), Bellarmine (+26,594), and James Madison (+26,594) tied for 14th with Francis Marion (+27, 595), and Morehead State (+31, 599) completing the field.

The final round is scheduled to tee off Tuesday morning at 9 am ET. Fans can follow the live scoring at www.Golfstat.com

