Men’s Golf Leads At Hogan’s Colonial

David Ford and Austin Greaser shot 4-under-par 66s in the second round to lead the University of North Carolina to the clubhouse lead after 36 holes in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational Monday at historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Carolina is 10 under par, four shots ahead of Stanford. The Tar Heels trailed the Cardinal by eight shots early Monday morning, but rallied to pull even for the first-round lead with Georgia Tech at 2-under 278. In the afternoon, UNC and Arizona State shot 8-under 272s, the best rounds of the day.

Ford and Greaser both shot 70-66 and stood tied for third place at 4-under 136, two strokes behind Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester. Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen is second at 5 under and Ford and Greaser are in a group with Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg and Pepperdine’s William Mouw at 4 under.

Carolina’s Ryan Burnett and Dylan Menante are tied for 12th with matching rounds of 69-70 for 1-under 139s.

The Hogan draws an exceptional field with six of Golfweek’s top 10-ranked teams plus the last two national Champions in Pepperdine and Texas, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest.

Ford was even par through seven holes in the second round before shooting 4 under over the last 11 holes, including birdies on three of the final four.

Greaser was 2 over par on his second round after making bogeys on three straight holes, but steadied his round with a birdie on the eighth hole. He then made birdies on 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17 to finish 4-under 66.

The Tar Heels will begin Tuesday’s final round with a four-stroke advantage over Stanford, the number two team in the country. Fifth-ranked Arizona State is third at 3 under, Pepperdine is fourth at 2 under and No. 6 Texas Tech is fifth at 1 under.