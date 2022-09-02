Men’s Golf Kicks Off Houston Moore Era with First Practice of the Season

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team took part in their first team practice of the season today at Harlingen Country Club.

It is the first practice for the Vaqueros with the new head coach Houston Moore who has been on campus for a couple of months now.

Coach Moore was excited to finally get on the course with his team.

“After several weeks of being on campus with no student-athletes, I am excited the guys are back in town and we are able to have practice today,” Moore said. “It was a great first day back. We hope we can layer some quality work after today and be ready come October.”

The Vaqueros spent their first practice shaking off the cobwebs and stretching their legs with 18 holes at Harlingen Country Club as they will start Qualifying rounds on Saturday at Los Lagos Golf Course.

The Vaqueros have a big group coming back from last season with plenty of experience and they added Javier Neira Garcia who brings his own experience after two seasons at Keiser where he won a national championship, as well as the Talented Henry Wang .

The Vaqueros are looking to have a strong 2022-23 season and today got their journey underway.

Support UTRGV Men’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube