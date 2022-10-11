Men’s Golf In Third Place; Oishi Three Off Lead At Bill Cullum Invite

VALENCIA, Calif. – University of Hawai’i sophomore Atsuya Oishi is three strokes off the lead after the first two rounds of the Bill Cullum Invitational Monday at The Oaks Club at Valencia.

The Hiroshima, Japan native carded rounds of 71 and 68 for a 4-under 140 total and a tie for fourth place. UC Irvine’s Rei Harashima holds the lead at 7-under 137 followed by CSUN’s Felix Schrott and UCI’s Darien Zhao, who are one stroke back.

As a team, the Rainbow Warriors sit in third place at 569, six strokes behind CSUN (563). UCI is second at 567.

The round of the day for UH belonged to the sophomore Blaze Akana who carded a 4-under 68 in Round 2. The Sacramento State transfer posted six birdies and two bogeys in his second round and is tied for 16th at even par 144.

Josh Hayashida , Remington Hirano and Tyler Ogawa are each tied for 24th at 2-over 146. Hayashida carded consecutive rounds of 73 while Hirano and Ogawa each shot under par in Round 1. Hirano opened with 1-under 71 followed by a second round 75. Ogawa was red-hot to begin his opening round at 6 -under through 12 holes before settling with a 69.

Competing as an individual, Isaiah Kanno is tied for 46th at 151.

The tournament concludes on Tuesday.

