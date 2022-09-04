Men’s Golf in Third After First Round at Augsburg Fall Invite

RESULTS

HAM LAKE, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team opened its 2022 fall season Saturday with the first round of the Augsburg Fall Invitational at Majestic Oaks Golf Club. The Gusties carded a 305 (+17) and are in third pace heading into Sunday’s final round. Saint John’s leads the Gusties by six strokes and Bethel by is up by four.

Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) is tied atop the Leaderboard after posting a one-under 71. Wasko posted four birdies, including three in a row on the back nine. Sam Skaar (Sr., Coleraine) is tied for 10th with a 75, highlighted by four birdies as well. Chris Gutuza (Fy., Johannesburg, South Africa) is tied for 21st at 77, Ben Forsberg (Jr., Shafer) is tied for 56th at 82, and Jack Holtan (Sr., Rochester) is tied for 78th at 87. Teddy Kaste (So., Apple Valley) leads the Gustavus second team with a 75 and is tied for 10th.

“The guys stumbled out of the Gates a bit and it took a while to get into a rhythm of some good shots,” Assistant Coach Randy Stuckey said. “The first tournament of the year is always a good test of your game, but we’re also very aware that this is the start of a process of putting our games to where they need to be to be competitive. Looking forward to a good start and finish tomorrow.”