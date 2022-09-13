Men’s Golf in Second, Jones Leads through 36 Holes at Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s golf team is in second place as senior Tyler Jones sits atop the Leaderboard after the first 36 holes at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite on Monday at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Barboursville.

“Today was a really crazy day,” Herd men’s golf Coach Matt Grobe said after the opening day of the tournament. “We started in pretty good conditions, then the rain rolled in, and we had a delay for about 30 minutes. After that the sun came out and the wind picked up. Guyan was great today and presented a challenge to all the teams. Tyler Jones continued his great play from a little over a week ago and had a fantastic day! Christian (Boyd) played really solid today. Clayton (Thomas) and Andrew (Wyss) both had a good day. I really liked what I saw out of the rest of the team as well. We are growing up and I really like the potential of this team. Things didn’t go our way in the afternoon round, but the guys battled to finish strong. We are looking forward to the final round tomorrow.”

Jones had a tremendous opening two rounds, accumulating eight birdies in the first 36 holes as he holds the lead after the first day of the tournament with an overall score of six-under par. The native of Westerville, Ohio, played the first 29 holes of his opening two rounds without a bogey. They finished the first 18 holes with a five-under par 66.

Christian Boyd recorded five birdies on his scorecard during the first two rounds of the tournament. The senior from Charles Town, West Virginia, was consistent on the day finishing the first round with an even-par score of 71 while going one-under par (70) on the final 18 holes.

Freshman Clayton Thomas finished with seven birdies on the day. The native of Proctorville, Ohio, finished the first two rounds two-over par after birdieing two of his final three holes.

Redshirt sophomore Andrew Wyss , like Thomas, birdied seven of the first 36 holes. The Canton, Ohio, native is competing as an individual at the event and finished the first two rounds three-over par as he closed out his last five holes with three birdies.

FROM THE LEADERBOARD, 15 teams, 95 Golfers

2nd – Marshall – 277+286=563

1st – Tyler Jones – 66+70=136

T12th – Christian Boyd – 71+70=141

T27th – Clayton Thomas – 72+72=144

T46th – Ryan Bilby – 68+78=146

T55th – Joseph Kalaskey – 74+74=148

*Playing as individuals

T34th – Andrew Wyss – 73+72=145

T80th – Bennett Zeitner – 76+75=151

93rd – Kyle Mitchell – 78+81=159

