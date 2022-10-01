Men’s Golf in Fourth After MIAC Championships First Round

RESULTS

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team shot a 301 (+13) Saturday during the first round of the MIAC Championships at Bunker Hills Golf Club and sits in fourth place. Bethel leads the field with a score of 284.

Sam Skaar (Sr., Coleraine) is leading the Gusties after the first round, carding a two-over 74 and is tied for 12th. Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) is one stroke back at 75 and is tied for 15th. Both Teddy Kaste (So., Apple Valley) and Cam Longie (So., Hutchinson) shot 76 and are tied for 20th, while Chris Gutuza (Fy., Johannesburg, South Africa) posted a 79 and is tied for 31st. Kaste was the Lone Gustie to record an eagle as he carded a three on the par five sixth hole.

“With four new guys playing in their first conference championship, I was a little concerned about how we would start having some nerves,” Head Coach Scott Moe said. “I felt like we did a great job coming out of the gates through the first third of the golf course. All of our players made a bogey on a tough par three seventh and then we became a little tentative for a long stretch. We were not as solid as we needed to be hitting our putts. We had a really good practice session following the round and feel really good about where we are heading into tomorrow’s round.”

Round two of the MIAC Championships begins Sunday morning.