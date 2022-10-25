Men’s Golf in Eighth Through Two Rounds at Daytona Beach Intercollegiate
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team is in eighth place through two rounds of the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate, Hosted by Stetson University, on Monday at the LPGA International Golf Club.
The Vaqueros opened with a 297 before posting a second round 305 for a two-round total of 602. UTRGV is two shots behind Queens University for seventh and six shots back of Alabama State for fifth.
Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque and junior Javier Neira Garcia are tied for 11th place after the first day with a two-round total of 146. Duque opened with a first round one-under par 71 before carding a second round 75. Garcia turned in a first round 75 before improving in the second round with a one-under 71.
Junior Leonardo Novella is tied for 49th with a two-round total of 157 after posting a first round 76 and a second round 81. Sophomore Carlos Roldoswho is making is UTRGV debut, is tied for 61St with a two-round total of 164 as he opened with a first round 86 before improving with a second round 78.
Redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland is in 74th after a first round of 75.
The Vaqueros will be back in action on Tuesday for the final round starting at 12 pm
Results
|Place
|Team
|Road 1
|Road 2
|Road 3
|Total
|1.
|Stetson
|283
|275
|–
|558
|2.
|Howard
|292
|299
|–
|591
|3.
|Florida A&M
|291
|301
|–
|592
|4.
|Stetson (B)
|305
|290
|–
|595
|5.
|Alabama State
|295
|301
|–
|596
|6.
|North Carolina A&T
|303
|296
|–
|599
|7.
|Queens University
|303
|297
|–
|600
|8.
|UTRGV
|297
|305
|–
|602
|9.
|Morehead State
|305
|298
|–
|603
|10.
|Youngstown State
|303
|301
|–
|604
|11.
|Chicago State
|307
|306
|–
|613
|12.
|Eastern Kentucky
|302
|316
|–
|618
|13.
|North Carolina Central
|307
|320
|–
|627
