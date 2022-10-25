Men’s Golf in Eighth Through Two Rounds at Daytona Beach Intercollegiate

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team is in eighth place through two rounds of the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate, Hosted by Stetson University, on Monday at the LPGA International Golf Club.

The Vaqueros opened with a 297 before posting a second round 305 for a two-round total of 602. UTRGV is two shots behind Queens University for seventh and six shots back of Alabama State for fifth.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque and junior Javier Neira Garcia are tied for 11th place after the first day with a two-round total of 146. Duque opened with a first round one-under par 71 before carding a second round 75. Garcia turned in a first round 75 before improving in the second round with a one-under 71.

Junior Leonardo Novella is tied for 49th with a two-round total of 157 after posting a first round 76 and a second round 81. Sophomore Carlos Roldos who is making is UTRGV debut, is tied for 61St with a two-round total of 164 as he opened with a first round 86 before improving with a second round 78.

Redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland is in 74th after a first round of 75.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Tuesday for the final round starting at 12 pm

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Stetson 283 275 – 558 2. Howard 292 299 – 591 3. Florida A&M 291 301 – 592 4. Stetson (B) 305 290 – 595 5. Alabama State 295 301 – 596 6. North Carolina A&T 303 296 – 599 7. Queens University 303 297 – 600 8. UTRGV 297 305 – 602 9. Morehead State 305 298 – 603 10. Youngstown State 303 301 – 604 11. Chicago State 307 306 – 613 12. Eastern Kentucky 302 316 – 618 13. North Carolina Central 307 320 – 627

