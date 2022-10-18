Men’s Golf in Eighth Place at the End of the First Day of the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate

LAS CRUCES, NM –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team sits in eighth place at the end of the first day of the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate, Hosted by New Mexico State, on Monday at NMSU Golf Course.

Two teams were not able to compete in their second round due to darkness. The Vaqueros were able to get both rounds in and posted a two-round total of 592. UTRGV opened with a first round 300 before improving by eight strokes with a second round 292.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque led the way for the Vaqueros on the first day as he is tied for 21St with a two-round total of 144. Duque opened with a first round even par 71 and then followed with a two-over par 73.

Redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland sit tied for 33rd with a two-round total of 147 after posting an opening round 73 and a second round 74.

Junior Javier Neira Garcia is tied for 46th with a two-round total of 150. Garcia turned in a first round 79 before improving by eight strokes with an even par 71 in the second.

Junior Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi is tied for 49th with a two-round total of 152 after a first round 78 and then posting a second round 74 and redshirt sophomore Sebastian Lundberg is tied for 51St with a two-round total of 153 with rounds of 78 and 75.

New Mexico State holds the lead after the first day with a two-round total of 550 and New Mexico State’s Garrison Smith holds the individual lead with a two-round total of 133.

Play will be resumed for the two teams with incomplete second rounds at 9:15 am with the final round started at 9:30 am

Results

