Men’s Golf in Contention at Cornell/Temple Invite

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. — Three Lions carded rounds of 1-over-par 71 and Columbia sits in fourth place after the opening 18 holes of the Cornell/Temple Invitational. The 36-hole tournament got underway Saturday from The 1912 Club.

Columbia (+6) sits 12 shots off the lead after a solid team round. Nathan Han and Pat Healy led the effort with 71s, while DJ Francey and Alvin Kwak each came in with a 2-over 72. Columbia’s low man last weekend at The Doc Gimmler, Han did well to recover from back-to-back bogeys on 14 and 15 to go birdie-birdie at the par-3, 221-yard 16th and par-4, 477-yard 17th. He, Healy and William Sung who is competing as an individual, are all tied for 15th, five shots off the lead.

“I’m incredibly proud of our first-round effort,” Director of Golf Rich Mueller said. “On a very demanding course, all of our guys stayed extremely disciplined and shot scores that have us in contention.”

Sung’s 71 was the best of the nine players in the 84-man field competing strictly as individuals. Like Han, he also had to rally, carding three bogeys on the front nine to make the turn in 3-over 38. He was bogey-free on the back, birdieing the par-5 12th and the short, par-4, 294 -yard 13th to get himself back to 1 over.

The final round of this weekend’s tournament is set for Sunday. The five Lions competing in the team event will begin teeing off from the first hole at 9:54 a.m. Fans interested in keeping up with the action can follow along on Golfstat.

