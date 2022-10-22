Men’s Golf in Contention After Day One in Florida

Vero Beach, Fla. – In a tournament featuring six schools in the top 50 in the latest rankings, the Missouri men’s golf team sits in third place of 16 teams after 36 holes at the Quail Valley Collegiate Championship.

Junior Jack Lundin leads the Tigers through two rounds, placing fourth overall of 84 Golfers on Sunday by carding an eight-under 136. The junior connected on nine birdies through the first two rounds, compared to just one bogey, to pace Mizzou.

Freshmen Alfons Bondesson and Antonio Safa are just one stroke behind their teammate, placing ninth overall with a seven-under 137. Bondesson led the Tigers during the first 18 holes with a five-under 67, which included five birdies and an eagle three on the par-five 10th. They followed up with a 70 in the second round, while Safa recorded a 69 and 68 during the first two rounds of action.

Senior Charlie Crockett and Graduate DJ Springer rounded out the day for the Tigers, recording a four-under 140 and an even-par 144 during the first 36 holes.

As a team, the 45th-ranked Tigers sit in third place with a combined score of 550, just two strokes behind No. 42 North Florida in first and one stroke behind No. 29 Notre Dame in second. Liberty (553) and South Florida (558) round out the top five after 36 holes of play.

The final day of action is set for Sunday morning with a 7:30 am CT shotgun start.