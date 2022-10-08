Men’s Golf in Action at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University men’s golf team will be back in action this week, Oct. 9-11, as the Chants will make the trip to Jonesborough, Tenn., to play in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges.

The Blackthorn Club at the Ridges is a par-72, 7,147-yard layout and will be the Chants’ first tournament since winning the Championship at the JT Poston Invitational two weeks ago.

Host East Tennessee State University will welcome 15 teams to the event. Joining the Chants and ETSU are Augusta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, College of Charleston, FGCU, Furman, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Missouri, Middle Tennessee, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Five teams in the field have won the event previously, including CCU, who won the event in 2008. Other previous winners in the 2022 field are Virginia Teach (2007), Kent State (2011), and Missouri (2012), while host ETSU won the event in 2018 and 2021.

The Chanticleers lineup for the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate will be Trey Crenshaw , Garrett Cooper , Seth Taylor , Tyler Gray , and Connor Newton . Owen Kim will also make the trip and play in the event as an individual.

“After a few days off due to Hurricane Ian, we were able to get some good work in to prepare for this week’s event,” head Coach Jacob Wilner said. “The guys are excited to get back into competition mode.”

Fans can follow the live scoring at www.Golfstat.com, with a link to the live stats page at www.GoCCUSports.com.

