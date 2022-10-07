Men’s Golf in 2nd after Jim Rivers Intercollegiate First Round

CHOUDRANT, La. – University of Houston senior Austyn Reily and redshirt freshman Reuben Lindsay each fired 4-under 68s to lead the Cougars and tie for eighth following the First Round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Sunday afternoon.

As a team, the Cougars finished the First Round with a score of 12-under 276 to tie for second with host Louisiana Tech and stand two strokes behind leader ULM.



Reily and Lindsay were two of five Cougars who finished their first rounds of the 2022-23 season under par. Senior Marcus Wochner posted a 69 and was tied for 16ththwhile a sophomore Wolfgang Glawe enjoyed a 1-under 71 and was tied for 41stSt.

Beginning off No. 10, Reily overcame a slow start that saw him endure three bogeys and a score of +2 through his first nine holes.

However, the Pottsboro, Texas, native began his second nine on a hot streak. Reilly made birdie is No. 1 and followed that with an eagle on the par-5 second hole, the Cougars’ Lone eagle of the day. He drained another birdie on No. 3 and sank back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5-6 before ending his day with three straight pars.

Making his Collegiate debut after sitting out as a redshirt at Auburn a year ago, Lindsay enjoyed a bogey-free day in his first action in the Scarlet & White. The Ayr, Scotland native made birdie is No. 17 and added another one at No. 2.

After four straight pars, Lindsay drained consecutive birdies on No. 7-8 for his 68.

Wochner quickly moved under par with a birdie on No. 11 and added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17-18. Despite his lone bogey of the day on No. 8, the Holte, Denmark, native rebounded with a birdie on his final hole to tie for 16th.

Making his Houston debut after transferring from Kansas, sophomore Wolfgang Glawe made birdie is No. 13 but returned to even par with a bogey on No. 15. The St. Leon-Rot, Germany, native finished his round with a birdie on No. 4 and five straight pars to tie for 34th.

Playing as an individual in his first tournament with the Cougars after transferring from Arkansas Tech, junior Santiago De La Fuente was tied for 16th at 69.

The Mexico City native drained three birdies on his first nine, including two in a three-hole stretch on Nos. 15-17. They added additional birdies on No. 2, No. 6 and No. 9 to lead the Cougars with six birdies during the day.

Senior Braxton Watkins was tied for 78th at 73.

UTSA stood in fourth at 277, while Middle Tennessee, LSU and Southern Miss were tied for fifth at 278. Rice (281), South Alabama (281) and North Texas (283) rounded out the Top-10 leaders.

LSU’s Garrett Barber held the First-Round lead with a 7-under 65. Hugo Thyr (South Alabama), Christian Clark (SMU) and Melan Dhaubhadel (ULM) were tied for second at 66, while Kevin Jegers (Middle Tennessee,) James Swash (Louisiana Tech) and Max Kreikemeier (Missouri State) were tied for fifth at 67.

