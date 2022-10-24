Men’s Golf Improves in the Final Round of the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate

LAS CRUCES, NM –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team posted their best round of the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate, Hosted by New Mexico State, with a final round of 286 on Tuesday at NMSU Golf Course.

For the second straight tournament, the Vaqueros improved in each of the rounds at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate with rounds of 300, 292, and 286. The Vaqueros finished with a three-round score of 878 for an eighth-place finish.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque led the way in the final round with a career-best two-under 69. After opening with a double bogey, Duque played the next 11 holes six under par before posting three bogeys and a birdie down the stretch. Duque finished tied for 11thth place with a three-round score of 213.

Redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland saved his best round of the tournament for the final round as he posted a one-under par 70. Sutherland finished with a three-round score of 217 to finish tied for 23rd.

Junior Javier Neira Garcia finished tied for 35th with a three-round score of 221 after posting his second-straight even par 71. Junior Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi posted a final round 76 to finish with a three-round score of 228 to finish tied for 50th and redshirt sophomore Sebastian Lundberg finished tied for 52n.d with a three-round score of 230 after a final round of 77.

New Mexico State won the team title with a three-round score of 832 after posting a final round of 282. New Mexico State’s Garrison Smith won the individual title with a three-round score of 198 after a final round of 65.

The Vaqueros will be back in action from Oct. 24-25 at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate, Hosted by Stetson, at the LPGA International Golf Club.

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. New Mexico State 279 271 282 832 T-2. Seattle U 285 285 282 852 T-2. Weber State 284 289 279 852 4. California Baptist 281 286 286 853 5. Western New Mexico 292 271 301 864 6. Incarnate Word 291 290 285 866 7. Texas A&M-Commerce 292 286 291 869 8. UTRGV 300 292 286 878 9. Stephen F. Austin 299 298 295 892

