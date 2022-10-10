Men’s Golf hosts the Seventh Annual Phoenix Invitational on Monday and Tuesday

ELON, NC – The Elon University men’s golf team will host the seventh annual Phoenix Invitational this Monday and Tuesday at Alamance Country Club.

Teams will play 36 holes of continuous play on Monday with a 9 am shotgun start. Action resumes with the third and final round on Tuesday as teams will tee off from holes one and 10 beginning at 8 am

“Elon golf is excited to host the seventh annual Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club. We take great pride in calling Alamance home and in hosting the event to show off what we believe is one of the finest golf courses in the state of North Carolina and the CAA,” head coach Don Hill said. “Alamance is a great club with a great membership, and it is a great place to host a college golf tournament. Drake Woodside, Peter Horn and their staff run a top club and we are fortunate to be able to host here again this year. “

The 100-player field will feature a total of 19 schools competing in the tournament. The Phoenix will field two teams of five players. Other schools fielding teams include Appalachian State, Colgate, Gardner-Webb, George Washington, North Carolina A&T, Lafayette, La Salle, Longwood, Ohio, Presbyterian, Queens, Radford, Stetson, Temple and William & Mary. Additionally, NC State, UNC and UNCG will have individuals competing.

In addition to live stats, updates will be provided on the team’s Twitter account at @ElonGolf.

LINEUPS

Elon will have all 10 of its golfers on the roster competing. Below are the lineups for this year’s tournament.

“We have very clear expectations for this week,” Hill continued. “We have had a great week of practice and preparation for the Phoenix Invitational, and now it is time to go compete.”

Maroon Team Lineup

Bronson Myers

Matthew Doyle

Garrett Risner

Cristian Del Vecchio

Oliver Rotermund

Gold Team Lineup

Juan Callejo Ropero

Pedro Rabadan

Landon Durham

Timmy Gannon

Jennings Glenn

ABOUT THE PHOENIX

Elo last competed at the JT Poston Invitational on Sept. 26-27. The Phoenix placed fourth in the team standings as two individuals placed in the top 10.

Bronson Myers carded a final round of 68 to move up 15 spots on the individual standings. Myers made three birdies on his back nine and did not make a bogey over his final 12 holes to finish in a tie for third. His 68 was tied for the lowest score in the final round and he was one of seven players to finish the tournament under par.

carded a final round of 68 to move up 15 spots on the individual standings. Myers made three birdies on his back nine and did not make a bogey over his final 12 holes to finish in a tie for third. His 68 was tied for the lowest score in the final round and he was one of seven players to finish the tournament under par. An eagle on the 14th hole in the final round helped Matthew Doyle post a 1-under par 70 and finish alone in eighth place. Doyle was one of two players to make multiple Eagles in the tournament, as the sophomore also eagled the par-4 fifth hole in the second round.

post a 1-under par 70 and finish alone in eighth place. Doyle was one of two players to make multiple Eagles in the tournament, as the sophomore also eagled the par-4 fifth hole in the second round. Garrett Risner shot a 2-over par 73 in the final round to finish in a tie for 28th place. They made four birdies in the final round and led Elon for the week in par-5 scoring (4.44).

shot a 2-over par 73 in the final round to finish in a tie for 28th place. They made four birdies in the final round and led Elon for the week in par-5 scoring (4.44). The Phoenix led the field with three Eagles for the week. Elon also ranked No. 3 in pars (163) and par-4 scoring (4.08) as a team.

LAST TIME AT THE PHOENIX INVITATIONAL

Elon won last year’s Phoenix Invitational with a 31-under par 821. Four Phoenix players finished in the top 10 – Pedro Rabadan (T1), Bronson Myers (T4), Garrett Risner (T7) and William Frodigh (T7). The Phoenix led after all three rounds of the event and posted the lowest round of the week (264) in the second round.

–ELON–